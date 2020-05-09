Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 4,380 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

