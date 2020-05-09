BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.67, 23,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 59,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXBLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRAMBLES LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

