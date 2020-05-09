BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BorgWarner traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.39, approximately 3,957,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,678,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

