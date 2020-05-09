Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

