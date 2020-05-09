BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,368,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,706,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08.
BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)
BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.
