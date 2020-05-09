BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,368,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,706,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,319,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

