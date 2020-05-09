biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Up 6.9%

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 16,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded biOasis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

