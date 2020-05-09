BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Trading 0.3% Higher

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.41), 116,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 530% from the average session volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

Get BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

In related news, insider Colin Maltby acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($15,469.61).

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.