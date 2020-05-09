Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Best Buy’s score:

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.