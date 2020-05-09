Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 38,300 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $612.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.