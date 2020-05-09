Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 31,200 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $9,477,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $22.20 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

