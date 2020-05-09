Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 186.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.51 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

