Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $180.95.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.
RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
