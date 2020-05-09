Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

