Bessemer Group Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,847,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

