Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,913 shares of company stock worth $2,047,235. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

