Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,922,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

