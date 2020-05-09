BBX Capital (BBXTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:BBXTB opened at $1.65 on Friday. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.62.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

