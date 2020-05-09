BBX Capital (BBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) is set to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect BBX Capital to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect BBX Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBX Capital stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.64. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

