Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $34.20 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,544 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average is $280.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.