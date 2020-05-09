Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $30.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

