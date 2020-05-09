Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of BNS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 212,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

