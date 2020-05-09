Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BSAC stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

