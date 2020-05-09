Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €113.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.79% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

SIX2 opened at €61.15 ($71.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.96. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

