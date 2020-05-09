B. Riley Weighs in on Vishay Precision Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $302.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

