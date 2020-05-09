B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 71,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,381.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,025,765 shares of company stock worth $8,445,873. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

