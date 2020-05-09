AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

