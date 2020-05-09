Astronics Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Astronics has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Astronics by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Astronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,425 shares of company stock worth $57,785 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

