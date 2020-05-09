Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.77.
About Arlington Asset Investment
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
