Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.