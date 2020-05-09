Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $38.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

