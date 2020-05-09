Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.