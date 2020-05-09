Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were up 5% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.81, approximately 8,081,915 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,671,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,898.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137,981 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

