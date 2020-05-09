Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

