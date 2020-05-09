Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

