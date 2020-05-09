Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

