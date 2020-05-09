AppFolio Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.03.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $125.36 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $2,203,607.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,908 shares of company stock worth $4,591,469. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AppFolio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.