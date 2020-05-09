ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

