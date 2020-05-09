Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

