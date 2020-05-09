Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Insiders purchased 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

