Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.75 Million

Analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $475.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.89 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $461.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

LGIH opened at $71.18 on Friday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

