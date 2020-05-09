Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

