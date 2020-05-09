Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.51 Million

Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $40.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $34.44 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $167.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $180.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.87 million, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $196.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

