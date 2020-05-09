ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media stories about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.16 on Friday. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

