Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) Shares Up 3.4%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, 1,388,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,556,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

