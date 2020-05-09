AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $81,530.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in AMETEK by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

