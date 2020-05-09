AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $81,530.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in AMETEK by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
