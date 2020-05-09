American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $1.60 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

