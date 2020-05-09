Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

