Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.