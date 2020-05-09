Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

