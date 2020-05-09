Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Trading Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.34, approximately 391,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 355,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,677. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,559 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.