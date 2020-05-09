Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

