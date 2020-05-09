Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.92 ($89.44).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €56.07 ($65.20) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.